Game Co. Investors Sue In Del. Over $600M Buyback

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 11, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Two shareholders of Israel-based mobile game developer Playtika Holding Corp. have sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery, asserting the company bought back $600 million worth of stock in an unfair deal that solved its controlling stockholder's debt crisis but gave nothing to minority shareholders....

