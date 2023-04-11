NFL Benefit Plan, Ex-Defensive Tackle Resolve Disability Suit

By Elaine Briseño (April 11, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Former NFL player Roy Miller III and the league's disability plan board have reached a confidential agreement and are terminating a Maryland federal lawsuit in which the defensive tackle claimed he was wrongfully denied permanent disability benefits, just months after he sought summary judgment on the matter....

