Ex-MLB Star Puig's Race Bias Defense Strikes Out With Judge

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 11, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge struck a blow against former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig's effort to pursue a theory that prosecutors selectively targeted him in an illegal sports gambling investigation because of his race, denying his discovery request that could have furthered his selective prosecution defense....

