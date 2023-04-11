No Need To Rehear $3M Tribal Health Care Case, 9th Circ. Told

By Ali Sullivan (April 11, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit shouldn't reconsider its decision finding the Indian Health Service responsible for $3 million of an Arizona tribe's health care program costs, the tribe told the appellate court, saying the panel's ruling comports with a March decision from the Tenth Circuit....

