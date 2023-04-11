3rd Circ. Won't Undo JPMorgan Chase Win in Fee Class Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 11, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a prospective class action against JPMorgan Chase alleging the bank violated the Truth in Lending Act by failing to itemize fees on annual credit card renewal notices, with the court ruling in a precedential opinion that while the plaintiff had standing, he failed to plead an actual TILA violation....

