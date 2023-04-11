Wis. Tribe Presses Judge To Throw Out Road-Closure Suit

By Caleb Symons (April 11, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Tribal leaders in Wisconsin want a federal judge to dismiss litigation over a series of high-profile road closures on the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation this past winter, invoking their sovereign immunity and saying the roads are no longer subject to certain federal regulations....

