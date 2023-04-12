TMX Customers' Data May Be Sold On Dark Web, Suit Says

By Henrik Nilsson (April 12, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The companies behind high-interest loan products TitleMax, TitleBucks and InstaLoan were hit with another proposed class action for allegedly failing to safeguard customers' personal information, leading to a security breach affecting millions of customers whose information could end up for sale on the dark web....

