Judge Pauses SEC Suit Over Alleged Hotel Ponzi Scheme

By Ali Sullivan (April 12, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing a business that claims to sell blocks of hotel reservations of being a Ponzi scheme is on hold after a California federal judge temporarily stayed the case as the business owner faces related criminal charges....

