FCA Bar Jittery As 'Game-Changing Case' Goes To Justices

By Jeff Overley (April 14, 2023, 11:57 PM EDT) -- With one of the highest-stakes showdowns in the False Claims Act's modern history set for U.S. Supreme Court arguments Tuesday, the specter of a doomsday decision is rattling the defense and plaintiffs bars, but each side has genuinely good odds of dodging disaster, lawyers say....

