SEC Says Fair Notice Decision Supports Case Against Ripple

By Aislinn Keely (April 12, 2023, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told a federal judge that its recent win in an enforcement action against an investment adviser supports its argument that crypto firm Ripple Labs had fair warning it could be in violation of securities laws by failing to register its flagship token....

