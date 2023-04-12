Okla. Tribe Defends Challenge To New Reservation Casino

By Caleb Symons (April 12, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Comanche Nation is defending its effort to shutter a tribal casino that opened last summer on its historical Oklahoma reservation, claiming an 1867 treaty gives Comanche officials the right to prevent other tribes from occupying those lands, even though the reservation no longer exists....

