Southwest To Produce Docs In Contempt Dispute In Bias Suit

By Emily Brill (April 11, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines must show a Texas federal judge its drafts of a pair of notices informing workers of its loss in a Title VII religious discrimination suit, name the notices' authors and share messages exchanged during the notices' creation, as the judge assesses Southwest's compliance with his notification order....

