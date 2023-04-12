Gogo Investor Attys Get $875K For Derivative Suit Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 12, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for shareholders in a consolidated derivative class action against the directors and executives of airplane broadband internet provider Gogo Inc. will receive $875,000 now that they have settled allegations that the Gogo brass hid issues affecting the reliability of the proprietary antenna system at the heart of its business models....

