Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Accused Of Sex Assault In Suit

By Craig Clough (April 12, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Former Dream singer Melissa Schuman has sued Nick Carter in Los Angeles Superior Court on allegations of sexual assault, saying the Backstreet Boys member drugged and raped her in his apartment in 2003 when she was 18. ...

