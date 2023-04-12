Ex-Startup CEO Wins $900K From Navient In Exit Pay Dispute

By Grace Elletson (April 12, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Navient Corp. owes the co-founder and ex-CEO of a fintech startup it acquired over $900,000 in severance, benefits and other penalties after a jury found the company fired him without cause and unfairly denied him exit pay....

