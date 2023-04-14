Judge Says $577K Fee Award Deserved In Child Detention Suit

By Britain Eakin (April 14, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday signed off on an agreement for the federal government to pay $577,000 in attorney fees to advocates to resolve their claims that the Biden administration was holding migrant minors at the southern border in unsafe and unsanitary conditions....

