Uvalde Officers Seek Dismissal From School Shooting Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (April 12, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Four police officers sued by the family of a child killed in the 2022 Uvalde school shooting have asked a Texas federal court to toss the claims, saying the injuries were caused by the shooter and not the police officers and any legal theory suggesting otherwise is invalid....

