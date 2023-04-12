Trade Groups Rip SG, Tell Justices To Dump $62M Avery Loss

By Jasmin Jackson (April 12, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Two retail and automotive groups have backed Avery Dennison in its U.S. Supreme Court fight over the eligibility of RFID technology at the center of an eight-figure infringement judgment against it, arguing that both the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Solicitor General are misinterpreting what is patent-eligible subject matter....

