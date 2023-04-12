Alsup Says Google Row Highlights 'Worst' Of Patent Litigation

By Andrew Karpan (April 12, 2023, 9:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup tore through thousands of pages of litigating in the ongoing patent war between Google and the makers of the Sonos line of speakers, declaring on Wednesday, for the second time so far, that the case remains "emblematic of the worst of patent litigation."...

