San Diego State Women Athletes Keep Title IX Aid Suit Intact

By Lauren Berg (April 13, 2023, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge largely allowed a proposed class of women athletes to move forward with their suit accusing San Diego State University of awarding women varsity student-athletes less financial aid than male student-athletes....

