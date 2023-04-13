IBM, Nokia Accused Of Infringing Tech Security Patent

By Daniel Ducassi (April 13, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- IBM, Nokia and a technical standards organization have all been hit with nearly identical patent infringement lawsuits in Texas and Colorado federal courts, the latest in a wave of more than a dozen patent lawsuits in the past year by the same patent holder against major tech companies including Google, Cisco and Microsoft....

