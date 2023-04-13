Five Guys Employees Move For Final OK Of $1.2M Wage Deal

By Emily Brill (April 13, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Employees of Five Guys have asked a California federal judge to put to bed a lawsuit they've been trying to settle for five years, asking for final approval of a $1.2 million deal to resolve claims that the company denied workers breaks and overtime pay....

