Tire Co. Must Face NY Suit Over Limo Crash That Killed 20

By Y. Peter Kang (April 13, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday said a tire company accused of partially causing a stretch SUV limo to crash and kill 20 people can't escape the suit since claims that it caused a dangerous, unroadworthy vehicle to be put into service were sufficiently alleged....

