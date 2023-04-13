Customer Says Daiso Must Face Ingredient Mistranslation Suit

By Collin Krabbe (April 13, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A customer who triggered a worldwide recall on a purportedly mislabeled cookie and filed a proposed class action against the Japanese convenience chain that sold the item said Thursday her suit has to do with pervasively mistranslated ingredient labels, arguing against the company's attempt to dismiss the suit....

