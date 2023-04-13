Investors Fear Slack's High Court Case Will 'Gut' Protections

By Jessica Corso (April 13, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Shareholder advocates have publicly expressed concern that a U.S. Supreme Court case involving the popular messaging service Slack could strike at the heart of a Great Depression-era law that aims to protect investors of newly public companies, as the high court gears up to hear oral arguments in the case on Monday....

