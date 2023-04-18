Issues For Housing Credit Investors Following Bank Failures

By Brad Butler and Maci Followell (April 18, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have created much uncertainty in a variety of industries across the United States, and the affordable housing industry is no exception....

