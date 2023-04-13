Biased Arbitrator Slept Through Hearing, Morgan Stanley Says

By Rosie Manins (April 13, 2023, 7:58 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta arbitrator fell asleep multiple times during a virtual hearing in a former banker's employment dispute and failed to disclose a potential bias, Morgan Stanley told a Georgia federal court Thursday, seeking to vacate almost $1 million in attorney fees and costs and more than $600,000 in damages awarded against it....

