Paul Hastings Tried To Hide Conflict, Coke Says In DQ Bid

By Lauren Berg (April 13, 2023, 11:58 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. urged a Florida federal judge Wednesday to disqualify Paul Hastings LLP from representing a beverage cooling business in a $100 million suit accusing the soft drink giant of divulging trade secrets and breaking promises to use the cooling business's ultra-fast bottle-cooling technology, saying Coke is a longtime firm client....

