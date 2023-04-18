Musk Ruling A Lesson On Employer Statements About Unions

By Daniel Handman (April 18, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. and Elon Musk were just handed a huge defeat by one of the most employer-friendly courts in the country for making what the National Labor Relations Board and court found to be threatening statements to Tesla employees in 2018 using Twitter, the company he has since acquired....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS