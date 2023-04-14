9th Circ. Upholds Health Care Co.'s Win In TCPA Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (April 14, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of health care company Concentra Inc., finding that the company did not use an autodialer that violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to send messages to consumers....

