9th Circ. Won't Ax Atty's Lifetime SEC Ban Over Fraud Claim

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 14, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit won't reinstate an attorney to practice before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, finding that when he'd entered into a consent order with the regulator in 2020 over allegedly fraudulent bankruptcy filings, he'd "knowingly and voluntarily" waived his right to seek review of the matter....

