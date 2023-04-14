Justice Alito Keeps US Access To Abortion Pill, For Now

By Hannah Albarazi (April 14, 2023, 10:02 AM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday issued a five-day stay on a Texas federal judge's injunction that would have blocked distribution of a widely used abortion medication, after the U.S. Department of Justice and the drugmaker Danco Laboratories said they were in "untenable limbo" of competing court orders and facing "regulatory chaos."...

