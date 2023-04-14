Shkreli Keeps Fighting 'Needlessly Crushing' Penalties

By Bryan Koenig (April 14, 2023, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Martin Shkreli pressed the Second Circuit on Thursday to overturn his $64.6 million fine and lifetime pharmaceutical industry ban imposed through a Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general antitrust case, arguing the ban is overbroad and his company should be fined, not him....

