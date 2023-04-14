Ex-Rep. Seeks Lenient Sentence For COVID Relief Schemes

By Brian Steele (April 14, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Former Connecticut state Rep. Michael DiMassa, who admitted to stealing COVID relief funds from the city of West Haven with several co-conspirators, cited his gambling addiction, a recent cancer diagnosis and the lingering pandemic in asking a federal judge not to send him to prison....

