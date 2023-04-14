5th Circ. Upholds Hearst Loss In Photog's Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (April 14, 2023, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit will not reverse a lower court's finding that Hearst Newspapers is liable for infringing a photographer's registered copyrights on images of the "Guinness Castle," doubling down on its prior precedential holding that the statute of limitations starts at the point of discovery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS