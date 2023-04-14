Bitcoin Thief Gets 1 Year For Fraud On Silk Road Darknet

By Rachel Scharf (April 14, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Georgia man was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in prison for stealing 53,000 bitcoins from the infamous Silk Road darknet market in 2012, with a Manhattan federal judge saying jail time is necessary to deter cyberthieves from targeting legitimate operations....

