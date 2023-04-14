Consumers Want Debt Collector Data Hack Suits Consolidated

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 14, 2023, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Consumers who allege their personal information was compromised in a data breach at debt collection agency NCB Management Services Inc. have asked a Philadelphia federal judge to consolidate seven proposed class actions against the company into a matter that would be litigated by an eight-firm "leadership structure."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS