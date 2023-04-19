Ex-Venezuelan Treasurer Gets 15 Years For $100M Scheme

By Carolina Bolado (April 19, 2023, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced the former treasurer of Venezuela and her husband to 15 years in prison and ordered them to forfeit $136 million Wednesday after they were found guilty of money laundering conspiracy charges connected to an illegal foreign currency exchange scheme that netted $100 million in proceeds....

