Union Is Exempt From Producer's Antitrust Suit, Judge Says

By Beverly Banks (April 14, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday threw out an award-winning Canadian Broadway producer's suit claiming Actors' Equity Association unlawfully blacklisted him, saying state court precedent bars the producer's tort claims while a labor exemption nixes his antitrust allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS