Insurer Seeks To Void Policy For Hotel Facing Trafficking Suits

By Emily Enfinger (April 17, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Georgia federal court it wants to rescind a policy it issued to a hotel that is facing lawsuits related to sex trafficking, saying the hotel failed to disclose any criminal events that either occurred or were attempted on the property when applying for the policy....

