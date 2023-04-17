Bezos Girlfriend's Brother Says Firm Sabotaged Extortion Suit

By Adrian Cruz (April 17, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-based litigation boutique Jenkins Kayayan LLP has been sued in California state court by the brother of television personality Lauren Sanchez over legal malpractice allegations related to a suit against the National Enquirer alleging that he leaked her affair with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to the media....

