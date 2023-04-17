Celebrities Say FTX Investor Suit Doesn't Involve Them

By David Minsky (April 17, 2023, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Several celebrities have asked a Florida federal court to drop a proposed class action brought against them by FTX investors alleging securities violations and unfair trade practices, saying they weren't the ones who deceptively caused customers to purchase yield-bearing accounts or sold any of the company's products....

