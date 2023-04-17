Justices Won't Review Bar On New Calif. Prop 65 Suits

By Jonathan Capriel (April 17, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a consumer nonprofit's request to review a decision blocking new lawsuits under California's Proposition 65, which requires cancer warning labels on foods containing acrylamide, despite some appeals court judges saying the decision narrowed the fundamental right to access the courts....

