2nd Circ. Enforces $3M Atty Fee Award On Lebanese Bank

By Caleb Symons (April 17, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Monday that Lebanon's IBL Bank is still on the hook for $3 million in legal fees an Iraqi telecommunications firm incurred while pursuing its fraud allegations against the Beirut-based lender, upholding a lower court's decision....

