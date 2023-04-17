HNTB Liable For $714M In Seattle Tunnel Delay, Suit Alleges

By Greg Lamm (April 17, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Seattle Tunnel Partners says engineering firm HNTB Corp. is liable for more than $700 million in costs related to a two-year delay in a downtown highway tunnel project, according to a complaint filed in Washington state court alleging HNTB failed to flag an abandoned steel well casing that damaged a tunnel-boring machine known as "Bertha."...

