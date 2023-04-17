GM Wants Class Cert. In Fuel Pump Suit Reversed

By Collin Krabbe (April 17, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT) -- GM wants a Michigan federal court to overturn class certification of drivers in seven states who allege that General Motors knowingly sold vehicles with fuel pumps that were prone to failure, arguing that the court incorrectly found that GM waived arbitration rights regarding thousands of class members who were not parties to the case....

