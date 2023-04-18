2 Firms Vie To Lead Investor Suit Over Co.'s COVID Claims

By Sydney Price (April 18, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Johnson Fistel LLP seek to jointly lead a proposed class action accusing executives of a biotech company of making empty boasts about the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to fight the Omicron variant to inflate the stock price....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS