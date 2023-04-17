Employment Agency Execs Avoid Jail In Visa Fraud Case

By Lauren Berg (April 17, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Two executives of an employment agency were sentenced to two years probation on Monday in Georgia federal court after they pled guilty to a scheme to unlawfully hire noncitizens in restaurants and hotels....

