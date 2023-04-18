1-800-GET-THIN Ex-Doc Gets 7 Years For Insurance Scam

By Craig Clough (April 17, 2023, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Former physician Julian Omidi was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday by a California federal judge for orchestrating a massive insurance fraud with his famous 1-800-GET-THIN lap-band weight loss company, significantly less than the 22 years sought by the federal government for his conviction on dozens of counts....

