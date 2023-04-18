Ex-Fugees Rapper Cops To, Blames Advisers For Illegal Acts

By Katie Buehler (April 18, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Former Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel admitted Tuesday to using money he received from a Malaysian billionaire and alleged fraudster to commit campaign finance violations but claimed he did so while relying on advice from financial advisers and lawyers and that he didn't know his conduct was illegal at the time....

